NDCS offers condolences in loss of LPD officer Herrera

September 7, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) joins law enforcement organizations across Nebraska in sharing its condolences with the family, friends and co-workers of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.

“We know this is a particularly difficult time for the Herrera family as well as those with whom he worked,” said NDCS director Scott R. Frakes. “His loss will be felt deeply across the criminal justice community. We were lucky to have such an exemplary officer in our community. NDCS is ready to provide support in any way that might be helpful during this time.”

