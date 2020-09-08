Agriculture Equipment Market Seeing Growth, Drivers, New Trends and Key Players 2027
Rise in profitability and mechanization of agricultural activities drive the growth of the global agriculture equipment marketPORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major players are investing in R&D to develop new and enhanced equipment for farming. Advanced technologies used in agriculture equipment assist the farmers to produce more crops with minimum resource inputs. In addition, new products launched in the market comply with the latest emission standards, which thereby reduce the carbon emissions on agricultural farms.
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Agriculture Equipment Market by Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Soil Preparation & Cultivation, Irrigation & Crop Processing, Agriculture Spraying Equipment, Hay & Forage Machines, and Others), Automation (Manual, Semi-Automatic, and Automatic Equipment), and Business (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Aftersales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global agriculture equipment industry garnered $105.00 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $166.49 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Access Full Summary:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agriculture-equipment-market
The global agriculture equipment market is divided on the basis of type, automation, business, and region. By type, the market is segmented into tractors, harvesters, soil preparation & cultivation, irrigation & crop processing, agriculture spraying equipment, hay & forage machines, and other agriculture equipment. Depending on automation, the market is classified into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment. By business, the market is classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftersales.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held nearly two-fifths of the global agriculture equipment market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to economic development and the rise in awareness in the usage of advanced agricultural machinery. On the other hand, North America accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2019 and will grow steadily.
Download Sample PDF (279 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1509
Based on type, the tractors segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global agriculture equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements.
Based on automation, the manual segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global agriculture equipment market in 2019 and is estimated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in penetration in underdeveloped and developing countries due to the lower cost of equipment.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Agriculture Equipment Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1509?reqfor=covid
Key Findings Of The Study
• By type, the tractors segment dominated the global agriculture equipment market in 2019, in terms of revenue.
• On the basis of automation, the manual segment is expected to generate significant revenue in the agriculture equipment market globally.
• Considering business, the OEM segment accounted for the highest market share of the global agriculture equipment market in 2019.
Leading market players
• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
• Escorts Limited
• CNH Industrial N.V.
• Deere & Company
• AGCO Corporation
• SDF S.p.A.
• AGROSTROJ Pelhřimov, a.s.
• China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd. (Sinomach)
• J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
• Kubota Corporation
Make a Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1509
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn