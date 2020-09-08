Virtual open house Sept. 22 to discuss 2021 M-37 roundabout and turn lane construction in Blair Township

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to provide an update on plans to build a center left-turn lane on M-37, along with roundabouts at the intersections of Blair Townhall Road and Vance Road, next year in Blair Township.

WHO: MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 4 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 277 523 795#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to extend the center left-turn lane on M-37 from Vance Road south through Blair Townhall Road and build roundabouts at the intersections with Vance and Blair Townhall roads beginning in spring 2021.

Center left-turn lanes have been shown to be effective in allowing a safe area for turning vehicles to await a safe gap in traffic to complete a left-hand turn, while allowing through-traffic to proceed. Roundabouts help prevent severe crashes that often result in injuries or fatalities, while allowing better traffic flow than with a traffic signal.

More information about roundabouts is available at www.Michigan.gov/Roundabout.

Project map

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Oct. 1, 2020.

Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381