Media Advisory: Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation to Make Announcement

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:
 Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) will be announcing its first participation on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. There will be an opportunity for media questions immediately following the event. 
   
WHEN: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
  Announcement – 11:30 a.m. MDT
  Media Q & A – approximately 12 p.m. MDT
   
WHERE: Via phone-in only
   
  Calgary media dial-in: 1-587-333-0001
  Edmonton media dial-in: 1-825-500-5007
  Toll-free media dial-in: 1-800-578-9520
   
  Passcode:  239811
  • Reporters must provide their conference ID, name, affiliation, and telephone number to the conference operator
  • Reporters are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes early to ensure participation
  • Participants will be able to hear all questions and responses
  • To ask a question: Press *1
  • To exit question queue: Press *2

For more information please contact:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations on behalf of the AIOC
C: 403-585-4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

