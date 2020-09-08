AABB - Asia Metals Inc. To Advance New Gold Mine Development Program On-Site In Colombia

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB ), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that plans have been finalized to continue further exploration and development activities on-site in Colombia in early October, after the travel restrictions are scheduled to be lifted on October 1. Several months ago, the Company initiated the planning and preparation process to create a development program for the Company’s new gold mine property acquisition in Colombia, South America. From the three site visits to the property prior to the Colombia travel ban in March, the Company completed significant groundwork and accumulated considerable data on the property during the due diligence process prior to the property acquisition. AABB has been utilizing this data to construct a comprehensive groundwork plan and staged development program to roll out as soon as travel to Colombia resumes. The gold mine property consists of 912 hectares and includes an artisan mining site that has historically produced gold and silver.



Furthermore, the Company continues its gold property acquisition campaign targeting properties in South America, Central America and Mexico, which have high development potential and historic gold production. The focus of the campaign is to duplicate the successful acquisition model of the Company's existing high-density, shallow gold mine property in Guerrero, Mexico, that has known historical gold vein structures. AABB is currently directing a full-scale development and production expansion of its mine and property in Mexico.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

