CBDCapitalGroup Releases Results for Medical Outcome Study that Measured CBD Efficacy of Portfolio Company Mana Artisan Botanics™

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), a CBD nutraceuticals investment and scaling company, today announced that it has released its second Medical Outcome Study with results confirming the efficacy of cannabidiol (CBD) products formulated by Mana Artisan Botanics™ (“Mana Botanics”). To gather these results, the Company worked with highly-respected data collection agencies to create a program to measure CBD using a quantitative Short Form (SF)-36 Health Survey.



“Our mission is to prove that CBD actually works, and it's amazing to now have two independent studies that have similar outcomes,” said CBDCapitalGroup CEO David Metzler. “These second results confirm the methodology provides evidence that Mana’s CBD is improving the Quality of Life for people reporting conditions with anxiety, pain, and insomnia. With this new gold standard for proving efficacy, we plan to help legitimize the industry that many consider snake oil by providing quality data that proves if CBD brands actually work.”

Participants in this CBD medical study were required to complete the SF-36 Health Survey twice, which was originally designed by the U.S. Government and Rand Research Corporation and has been given to millions of people within healthcare settings to demonstrate statistical-actuarially validated outcomes.

The data collected from surveying 194 Mana Botanics customers shows a reported increase of 6.62% improvement in health-related Quality of Life (HRQL) for customers who reported using the Company’s CBD products for pain, anxiety and insomnia. Data also reveals an interesting revelation that customers using Mana Botanics’ products for more than 90 days reported a 13.06% increase in Quality of Life.

Steve Myers, former Chief Technology Officer of Optum Behavioral Health, a UnitedHealth Group company, administered the study and commented, "Overall, I was impressed at how rock solid and consistent the results were given that these were two independent studies."

Additionally, data shows that most users reported taking CBD for “anxiety” (54.1%), followed by “chronic pain” (41.7%), “insomnia” (34%) and “acute pain” (22.7%). The majority of respondents are ages 45-54 (22.7%) or 65 or older (22.7%).

The Brightfield Group estimates that the CBD industry grew over 500 percent in 2019, so with over 3,800 CBD products now in the market, large brands are using similar medical outcome studies to differentiate themselves. Unlike many of these studies, CCG's Medical Outcome Study gathers data directly from consumers for feedback that is specific to the brand's products. As the industry continues to grow, CCG is dedicated to providing those CBD companies with a way to establish legitimacy and data-backed insights into the quality of their products.

About CBDCapitalGroup:

CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”) is an investment and scaling company that acquires and develops mid-stage CBD and hemp nutraceutical companies to promote both financial and professional success. The Company is led by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs who have managed over $1 billion in combined revenue over their careers, and now apply their diverse business experiences to establish trust, quality standards and efficiencies in the CBD market. The Company provides CBD industry entrepreneurs a faster path to revenue growth and liquidity with capital, expert advice and operational resources needed to scale already profitable businesses.

About Mana Artisan Botanics™:

Mana Artisan Botanics™, Hawaii’s first wellness-driven hemp company, handcrafts phytocannabinoid-rich products for endocannabinoid system (ECS) support. Based on the Big Island of Hawaii, the company offers artisanal, whole-plant hemp extracts, infused with pure Hawaiian botanicals. The Mana team members all share a deep desire for wholesome, healthful living, and their efforts demonstrate a commitment to regenerative agriculture, the local economy, and holistic health education. Mana Artisan Botanics™ products are Good for Body & Soil™. For more information visit manabotanics.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE:

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE:

None of the parties involved, including CBDCapitalGroup and Medix CBD, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). Medix CBD does grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT:

Kathryn Reinhardt

Account Supervisor, CMW Media

P: 858-283-4005

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com