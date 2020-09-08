Evolus to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Event: Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference Format: Virtual Fireside chat Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020 Time: 1:20 – 1:50pm ET Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Virtual Fireside chat Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Time: 12:30 – 12:50pm ET Event: Cantor 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Format: Virtual Fireside chat Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020 Time: 11:20 – 11:50am ET

An audio webcast of Evolus’ presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com .

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

