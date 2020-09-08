Opioids Market to See Record Break Revenue $22.3 Billion By 2026 | AMR
Increase in use of opioids in pain management and surge in consumption of opioids in developing countries have boosted the growth of the global opioids market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global opioids market highlights that the market is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2018, from $22.3 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
Opioid drugs are available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, morphine, and others. However, opioids comprise the illicit drug heroin, synthetic opioids including fentanyl, morphine, and other pain relievers.
Click Here To Access Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3556
Drivers, restraints and opportunities-
Rise in use of opioids in pain management fuels the growth of the global opioids market. On the other hand, implementation of stringent government regulation toward vigorous prescription and opioid crisis across the world restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in consumption of opioids in developing economies is projected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.
The oxycodone segment to rule the roost-
Based on product, the oxycodone segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global opioids market revenue in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the study period. Increase in its consumption for pain management has propelled the growth of the segment. The fentanyl segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the estimated period. This is due to Increased usage of fentanyl patch for pain relief across the globe.
The pain management segment to remain lucrative by 2026-
Based on application, the pain management segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the global opioids market. This is attributed to wide usage of opioids for pain management across the world. The same segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 2.6% during 2019–2026.
North America to dominate in terms of revenue-
Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly half of the global opioids market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail till 2026. Ease of availability and vigorous use of opioid analgesics in this region have fueled the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.0% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the presence of key players such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others in the region.
Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3556
The Major Key Players Are:
Purdue Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan, Plc, and Pfizer, Inc.
Related News:
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn