Agency Newsletter: Top 5 Tips for Completing Your Agriculture & Working Lands Application

Wondering whether or not to apply to the Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Application? Here are the top 5 things to know before you apply!

1. There are many paths to eligibility! We know it’s been confusing, so we created this flow chart to help you understand if your business is eligible.

2. You are only required to upload 2 different types of documentation for the application:

a. Your federal and state tax returns from 2019. (If you haven’t completed your 2019 Federal tax return, the most recent is acceptable)

b. A 2019 and 2020 profit and loss statement broken out by month.

It is optional to gather and submit receipts from other COVID-19 related losses; If you have them they are eligible for reimbursement.

3. Registering to apply only takes 2 minutes. Make sure you write down your username and password so that you can log back in later.

4. The deadline to apply is October 1 at 8 AM, so get started early to ensure you can completely fill out the application and seek assistance if needed.

5. We are here to help answer questions! We have people on the line to help you figure this out. Please reach out directly and we can answer questions or trouble shoot any technical difficulties.

Email the Agency of Agriculture for clarification on eligibility, or assistance navigating the application.

Set up a time to meet with a Service Provider prior to September 18th for 1:1 assistance with your application.

Get Started on Your Application Now!

Virtual Trade Mission to Middle East

The State of Vermont, in partnership with Food Export Northeast. is actively recruiting for a Virtual Trade Mission to the Middle East. Early registration closes September 16.To read more about exporting to the United Arab Emirates, click here. Virtual trade missions are in high demand and registration will fill up quickly. Register now to participate!

Vermont sofi™ Award Winners

Vermont specialty food producers continued their tradition of prize winning creations this year, celebrating thirteen sofi™ Awards presented by the Specialty Food Association (SFA). Eight Vermont companies took home awards that celebrate excellence in the specialty food industry across multiple food categories.

Vermont Wood Products COVID-Recovery Project

The Vermont Wood Products COVID-Recovery Project aims to assist woodworking companies in Vermont to navigate the challenging times posed by COVID-19 and associated business disruptions. For a limited time (September - December 2020), business and technical assistance will be offered free of charge to a limited number of Vermont wood products businesses. Click here to learn more and apply for 1:1 Business Coaching and/or Marketing Assistance.

Last Call for Dairy Visioning Workshop

Sign up now to provide input on the future of dairy in Vermont.

This interactive session will lead participants through a series of exercises to help them:

Understand the current financial state of their farm business

Evaluate new opportunities for financial and operational feasibility

Create a plan to develop new enterprises

Map out checkpoints to track and measure progress and make adjustments as needed.

Take UVM's survey on the COVID-19 impacts to your business

The University of Vermont, along with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, are conducting a research survey of farm and food businesses to better understand their experiences with COVID-19 and future resource and technical assistance needs. Participants will be eligible for a drawing for one of 40, $99 cash incentives. Survey closes September 17.

Copyright © 2020, All rights reserved. Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets 116 State St. Montpelier, VT 05620

Our website address is: https://agriculture.vermont.gov

Want to change how you receive these emails? You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.