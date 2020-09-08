Marc Zaransky Explains Why the Market is Suddenly Flooded with New Car Owners
In a recent conversation, Marc Zaransky explored how many first-time car owners are entering the auto market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating a family business that has grown into the largest independent leasing company in Illinois and expanded its reach into all 50 states, Marc Zaransky is keen on providing leased vehicles and finance options to large corporations. His business's specialty lies in advising and offering handicap buses for the nursing home industry as well as the retirement community.
Marc looks into the new group of consumers that has now found the urge to splurge on a car, no longer viewing it as a costly indulgence, but rather a tangible purchase required to ensure their safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Startling Statistics
After the Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised all people to commute via forms of transportation that minimize close contact with others, many succumbed to the pressure and gave extensive thought to the necessity of a car, Marc Zaransky states.
A survey conducted by Cars.com from June 3 to 6 found that, out of the 516 respondents, 67% conveyed an increased reliance on or their personal need for their own vehicle because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Upwards of 55% of the same respondents confirmed that they are actively contemplating the purchase or leasing of an automobile, while 7% said they recently obtained a vehicle for precautionary purposes.
Commuting itself has dropped dramatically, as 70% of respondents admitted to reducing their movements and 49% reported a drastic decrease, edging towards a non-existent utilization altogether.
Perhaps the most telling number was the lack of trust respondents had in their fellow public transportation passengers adhering to safety guidelines that serve to limit the spread of COVID-19, with 26% expressing zero faith.
Don't Care for Rideshare
Similar to public transit, ridesharing, previously heralded for its convenience and low costs, is being shunned by consumers, Marc Zaransky affirms. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, customers have largely stopped relying on ridesharing options, instead opting to search for a car within their budget.
According to the Motley Fool, the month of April presented bleak signs, as Lyft reported a 75% drop in the number of gross bookings for rides and Uber experienced an 80% decline. A survey conducted by AutoTrader found that 14% of respondents planned to purchase a car as a result of the pandemic and a similar survey by CarGurus found that 22% of respondents who were not planning to purchase a car prior to the pandemic were planning to do so.
As consumers continue warming to the idea of owning a vehicle, companies like Ford and Volkswagen have altered their strategies to these circumstances, either by expanding or delaying certain projects.
Months ago, the U.S. automotive industry was concerned about the extent to which city residents preferred to travel via public means and how they shrugged off the concept of purchasing a car.
Now, the upswing in sales that commenced back in April might just be the harbinger of a promising period that will carry on for months.
A Worldwide Change
Globally, much like the United States, the appeal of owning a car has risen, Marc Zaransky says. A global survey conducted by consultant Capgemini questioned more than 11,000 potential buyers in 11 countries that comprise 62% of global vehicle sales.
Of those people surveyed, 35% confirmed that they were considering getting a car this year and, from those who were under the age of 35 and had never previously owned a car, 45% were now thinking of rectifying that.
A whopping 75% of people specified "greater control of hygiene in a vehicle I own" as being a major reason for purchasing a car, if they eventually choose to. This rationale came second only to the need for a car to handle personal and family travel requirements, a huge indicator of COVID-19's influence.
Marc Zaransky on What's Next
The last few months have represented quite a turnaround for the automotive industry and companies will be conscientious of the factors behind the sudden surge. More importantly, they are hoping to capitalize on it; Ford in China took the time to re-engineer the air filtering systems on its vehicles during lockdown. Although it will not prevent one from catching the coronavirus, it boasts better protection from smog and other airborne particles that drift into the car, a feature that resulted in the dealership selling 40,000 upgrades after re-opening. Marc Zaransky expects more of the same.
