Shane Roybal and firm secure record price for Sloan's Lake neighborhood custom new build
EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver's premier design-build firm's CEO Shane Roybal secures a record $2 million sale price for a custom new build home in the city's popular Sloan's Lake neighborhood.
With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread across more than 4,200 square feet of luxury living space, 2500 Xavier Street in the sought-after Denver neighborhood of Sloan's Lake has recently sold for a record $2 million. The work of leading design-build firm 54th Place Investments, the custom new build home was snapped up by a delighted buyer at the end of July, according to CEO Shane Roybal.
"Our recently completed luxury new build on Denver's popular Xavier Street, just half a block from Sloan's Lake Park, has been snapped up by a delighted buyer in a record sale for the much-sought-after neighborhood in the city's northwest," reveals Shane Roybal. The 54th Place Investments CEO is based in nearby Wheat Ridge, just 10 minutes from the property which sold for a record $2 million on July 27, 2020.
At $2 million, well above the average $550,000 price for a single-family home in the neighborhood little more than two years ago, the sale of 2500 Xavier Street, Roybal says, perfectly reflects a growing desire for people to settle in Sloan's Lake. "This is further demonstrated in a corresponding wider appreciation in recent real estate values in the area," he adds, "and where the sale of 54th Place Investments' latest property has broken all existing records."
With wide-plank white oak floors, high-end quartz countertops, Livia cabinets, Wolf appliances, Jason Wu fixtures, Porcelanosa tile, and more, the Shane Roybal and 54th Place Investments designed property offers true luxury in the heart of Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood, the leading design-build firm's CEO reports. "With custom audio and lighting packages, a built-in coffee bar, wine cellar, three-car garage, nine-foot ceilings, multiple balconies, and much more, there's no doubt that 2500 Xavier Street is the finest property in the area," suggests Shane Roybal.
Enjoying excellent transport links and just seconds away from Sloan's Lake Park, the stunning new build home also boasts both mountain and downtown views, according to 54th Place Investments CEO Shane Roybal. "The property's location, views, and unparalleled quality of finish are all testament to its record sale price," he adds.
The sale of 2500 Xavier Street is just one of a number of recent successes for 54th Place Investments under founder and CEO Shane Roybal, a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder, now involved in real estate and construction since 2005. The business, for example, also recently partnered with leading local building firm, Superior Image Construction, situated, for more than a decade, in the nearby Adams and Weld counties municipality of Brighton.
In addition to establishing 54th Place Investments back in 2014, Shane Roybal has also served as the head of the Midwest region chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, covering a total of ten states, including Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, and New Mexico.
