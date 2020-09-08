VBL Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA Regarding Proposed Clinical Development of VB-601

Alignment with FDA on the path forward for the development of VB-601



/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) announced today the successful completion of a Type B pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Company's development plan for VB-601. VB-601 is the Company’s lead anti-MOSPD2 antibody for immune-inflammatory indications, for which a briefing package for the pre-IND meeting was submitted in June. Based on the FDA's feedback, VBL plans to advance its IND-enabling activities for VB-601 as planned.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the pre-IND meeting with the FDA,” said Dror Harats, M.D., CEO of VBL Therapeutics. “VB-601 is a first-in-class product candidate that has a completely novel mechanism of action. It can block the ability of monocyte to migrate to inflammatory sites, no matter which molecules try to attract them in. Therefore, it is important that we have reached alignment with the FDA on the path forward for VB-601. With this green light, we plan to continue to advance VB-601, aiming to start a first-in-human study in the second half of 2021.”

About VB-601

VBL is advancing a drug development program that is exploring the potential of MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain-containing protein 2), a protein that VBL has identified as a key regulator of cell motility, as a therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases. VB-601 is a proprietary anti-MOSPD2 monoclonal antibody which has potential for treatment of multiple chronic inflammatory diseases.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding VBL’s programs, including VB-601, including their pre-clinical and clinical development, therapeutic potential and clinical results. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT: