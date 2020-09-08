NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2020

/EIN News/ -- 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference presentation at 1:30 p.m. ET on September 16TH



Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare LifeSciences & Medtech Summit Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. ET on September 23 RD

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, as well as participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, which are both being held in September 2020.

Conference Details: Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual) Format: Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 16TH Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website ( click here ) Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (virtual) Format: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 23RD Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website ( click here )

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase’s designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

cait@lifescipublicrelations.com

OP: (646) 751-4366



