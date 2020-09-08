REPEAT - Blitzpoker Hosts Largest Freeroll Tournament in India’s History and Sets Player and Revenue Records

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3 Interactive” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3), is pleased to report that “Blitzpoker”, the Indian poker brand presently known as FTR Poker, and which the Company is in the midst of acquiring interests in pursuant to the terms outlined in the previously announced press release on August 10, 2020, ran the largest poker freeroll tournament in India’s history on August 22, 2020. The tournament attracted 9,503 registrations and offered several invaluable prizes, including a trip with Dan Bilzerian. The Indian poker brand has been an undeniable success – and the August customer acquisition numbers and daily revenue numbers have broken records for the brand.

Since the proposed acquisition of FTR Poker has been announced, Blitzpoker has grown registrations by nearly 170%, first time depositors by 127%, active players by 117% and gross revenue by five (5) times. In the month of August, the Indian poker brand attracted 20,151 new customers registrations on the poker site and had 3046 first time depositors. In the past four (4) months, the Indian poker site has earned over $500,000 USD and attracted over 50,000 active players.

The CEO of i3 Interactive, Chris Neville was asked about the Indian market and was quoted saying:

“…the early numbers and results speak for themselves and I’m extremely excited with our management team’s momentum in working to finalize the acquisition of FTR Poker and to solidify the Company’s footing in the Indian market. Our team identified India as a key target market early in our growth strategy and we expect continued success for the Blitzpoker brand for the foreseeable future. We have a goal of being the number 1 poker site in India in the next 12 months.”

With solid plans in place for upcoming TV interviews, newspaper and magazine allocations, Blitzpoker anticipates continued success into the later part of 2020. The Company is excited for its planned product innovations and offerings of invaluable and unique experiences.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key industry contacts, including Dan Bilzerian, an internationally renowned and widely respected social media celebrity with over 50 million social media followers.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Neville

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 240-4221

Email: Chris@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company’s ability to acquire FTR Poker, the projections for continued growth of Blitzpoker, the Company’s plans for upcoming TV interviews, newspaper and magazine allocations, and the Company’s plans for Blitzpoker to become the number one poker site in India . Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, (i) the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws of the jurisdictions in which the Company is operating or will operate (the “Operating Jurisdictions”) including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations, (ii) negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company’s business in the Operating Jurisdictions, (iii) risks relating to COVID-19 (iv) negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry, (v) significant competition in the industry, (vi) risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company’s planned gambling and betting products, (vii) loss of intellectual property rights or protections, (viii) cybersecurity risks, (ix) constraints on marketing products,(x) fraudulent activity by employees, and (xi) risk of litigation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that (i) the Company will be able to execute on its business plan as anticipated, including its ability to offer TV interviews, newspaper and magazine allocations and become the largest poker website in India, (ii) the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, (iii) there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company’s product offerings, (iv) the Company will be able to establish, preserve and develop its brand, and attract and retain required personnel, and (v) current and future economic conditions will neither affect the business and operations of the Company nor the Company’s ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities) although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and result in actual results differing materially from those anticipated, and as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company’s future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.