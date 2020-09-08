PMV Pharma Appoints Laurie Stelzer to the Board of Directors and Robert Ticktin as General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N. J., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations, announced the appointments of Laurie Stelzer to the Board of Directors as Audit Committee chair, and Robert Ticktin as General Counsel.



David Mack, Ph.D., President and CEO said, “We are thrilled to have Laurie and Rob join PMV Pharma in these critical roles as we advance our lead product candidate, PC14586, toward the clinic and expand and advance our pipeline of development programs based on our discovery platform. With the PMV team’s depth and breadth of experience, particularly in identifying and advancing small molecules in oncology, they will be vital in helping us fulfill our mission of discovering and developing new targeted therapies for people with cancer for who have limited treatment options.”

Ms. Stelzer currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Arena Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Prior to joining Arena, she was the Chief Financial Officer of Halozyme, leading the Finance, Information Technology, Business Development, Project Management and Site Operations organizations. Prior to joining Halozyme, Ms. Stelzer held senior management roles at Shire Plc (acquired by Takeda), including Senior Vice President of Finance, Division CFO for the Regenerative Medicine Division, and Head of Investor Relations. Previously she held positions of increasing responsibility during her 15-year career at Amgen, Inc., spanning the areas of Finance, Treasury, Global Accounting and International/Emerging Markets. Ms. Stelzer received her B.S. in Accounting from Arizona State University and her M.B.A. from the Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles. She currently serves on the board of directors for Surface Oncology.

“PMV has made significant progress toward designing small molecule therapies that target p53 mutations, a well-known target in oncology where development efforts have been unsuccessful,” said Ms. Stelzer. “The PMV team, its scientific founders and advisors are developing product candidates with the potential to be first-in-class therapies. I am excited to join as Audit Chair of the Board and look forward to continuing to work with this talented team to help advance PMV’s p53 product candidates.”

Prior to joining PMV Pharma, Mr. Ticktin was Associate General Counsel, Corporate, at Tesaro, Inc., a development and commercial oncology company (acquired by GSK), where he led corporate legal matters, including SEC reporting, business development and alliance management support. Prior to Tesaro, he was Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, a biosimilar company. Before his tenure at Epirus, Mr. Ticktin spent 10 years at Amgen Inc., where he held various leadership positions in the legal department. He began his legal career in New York City at global law firms Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Mr. Ticktin received a B.A. in Economics from The Ohio State University and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

“I am thrilled to join PMV Pharma’s experienced management team, and I look forward to working with the team in progressing our pipeline of p53 programs. We hope to make a real difference in the lives of people living with cancer and their families, as well as the physicians who treat them,” said Mr. Ticktin.

About PMV Pharma

PMV is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over three decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Contact

Mariann Caprino

mcaprino@pmvpharma.com

(917) 242-1087 mobile



