Outlook Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in September.

The following are the details for the conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

  • Event: Fireside Chat Discussion and Q&A
  • Date and Time: Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

  • Event: Fireside Chat Discussion and Q&A
  • Date and Time: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT

In addition to the presentations, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend either of the conferences.

A live video webcast of the presentations will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website, outlooktherapeutics.com, approximately two hours after each event and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:
Jessica Morris
Account Executive
LaVoie Health Science
T: 857.701.9731
jmorris@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:       
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247 
OTLK@jtcir.com

