Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT; and A fireside chat at the 2020 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Live audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com , with an archived replay available for 30 days following the events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A(MLL) protein-protein interaction currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com .

