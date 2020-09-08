Tanya Desloover of Courageous Heart Counseling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you are in recovery for drug or alcohol abuse, you only need to change one thing: everything.

Tanya Desloover decided to change everything. She left a 20 year career working at a Children’s Research Hospital and became an Alcohol & Drug Counselor. Today, she is a Marriage & Family Therapist, and founder of Courageous Heart Counseling, where she specializes in counseling for Substance Use Disorder and the underlying disorders that drive that.

Courageous Heart Counseling is dedicated to creating a safe space for those struggling with Substance Use Disorder to do the deeper work to do the courageous work to overcome and heal.

“People come for treatment because they're in pain but it's very difficult to talk about their underlying issues. It's a humbling and vulnerable experience. I’m grateful for all I’ve learned from my own journey and those of my clients, to create this non-judgmental, safe space for my clients.”

According to Tanya, the focus of recovery should not be on the substance use, but rather what drives their using.

“The world believes it's a choice to abuse drugs, but drugs make people feel better for the underlying issue,” explains Tanya. “What they can't control is the craving. The craving for drugs rests in the survival part of the brain; they need the drugs, and it supersedes all their other needs.”

Courageous Heart Counseling offers clients strategies for managing their craving and as well as options for how to handle stress differently than using.

Of course, they must always have to have some good therapy to go along with those strategies. Tanya is licensed in family therapy so she could diagnose and treat underlying disorders.

“Substance abuse is often a family disorder,” says Tanya. “Families will send their loved one to treatment, expecting they’ll come back, and everything will just be fine. Unfortunately, it just never works like that. I consider the family my client in a way, because if we're not on the same page, it’s less likely there is going to be a positive outcome.”

For most clients, says Tanya, the core issue that holds many of them back is a belief that they’re not good enough, not lovable, not worthwhile. This belief is often the result of an attachment rupture.

EMDR is recognized as the preferred therapy for trauma. EMDR is bilateral stimulation of the brain that allows for the reprocessing of traumatic memories.

“We ask the person: “How do you want to feel about yourself in spite of what happened?”” says Tanya. “When you are lifted from the burden of this underlying core belief, you can become your authentic self. The core of my mission is helping people know who they are so that they can feel in control, and live more peacefully. There's always a gift in adversity.”

Close Up Radio will feature Tanya Desloover in an interview with Jim Masters on September 10th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.courageousheartcounseling.com