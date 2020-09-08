Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
KLX Energy to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLXE) (“KLXE” or the “Company”) announced that Chris Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Keefer Lehner, EVP and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Virtual Conference.

KLX Energy Services is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 60 service facilities located in the United States. KLXE’s complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house research and development, manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts:
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO
832-930-8066
IR@klxenergy.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
713-529-6600
KLXE@dennardlascar.com

