BioCryst to Present at 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 22nd annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference is being conducted as a virtual event.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including ORLADEYO (berotralstat), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

