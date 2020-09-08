LHC Group to present at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, and a live webcast will be available.



To access the live webcast, listeners should go to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.LHCgroup.com , approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community-based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country.