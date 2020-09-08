Verizon recognized as leader in Managed SD WAN Services Worldwide in IDC MarketScape report

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:



IDC MarketScape recognizes Verizon as a leader in the Worldwide Managed SD WAN 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence, recognizes Verizon as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD WAN 2020 Vendor Assessment report1. Software-defined wide area networking (SD WAN) is a way for companies to create secure network connections utilizing a wide variety of underlying network technologies - commercial internet, wireless, private IP, etc.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has proven the resilience of SD WAN extending to the remote worker, leveraging VPN connectivity and SD WAN gateways,” said Aamir Hussain, SVP Chief Product Officer Verizon Business. “SD WAN technology provides network awareness and can add layers of security that customers need now more than ever and we are proud to be recognized as a global leader in this area.”

Verizon has been a global innovator in SD WAN since the inception of the technology. Verizon was first to market with a global SD WAN offer and the first to deliver virtualized services globally. The IDC MarketScape noted Verizon’s demonstrated commercial success with a well-rounded portfolio and that Verizon is at the forefront in innovation related to virtualized network architectures. That commitment to innovation and ability to deploy globally was key to Verizon’s five year partnership with Bayer to connect and manage 700 sites in 91 countries with SD WAN and world class MPLS. Verizon's vision for the technology includes extending SD WAN over 5G and into mobile edge compute to enable emerging edge use cases and new services for customers.

In the latest RootMetrics’ 1H 2020 US State of the Mobile Union report, Verizon’s network was awarded best overall and won or tied six of seven award categories, including overall network performance, reliability, data, call and text as well as the brand new “network accessibility” category. For more on this news click here.

