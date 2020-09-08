Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ALX Oncology Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:

Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with Alethia Young, Director of Research
Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Time: 1:20 PM Eastern Time
Webcast link:  Available here

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time
Webcast link:  Available here

Company management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at both conferences.

A live webcast of the events can also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting the Investor Calendar under the “News & Events” tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to advance ALX148 into clinical development for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and to continue clinical development for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications.

Investor Contact:

Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Argot Partners
(212)-600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

