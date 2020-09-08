Aravive to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following two virtual investor conferences in September:



Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 3:20 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts and audio archives of the presentations will be available at http://ir.aravive.com . Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead therapeutic, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive recently successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selected 15 mg/kg as the dose for the next potential pivotal trial. Analysis of all safety data to date showed that AVB-500 has been generally well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or unexpected safety signals. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company also intends to initiate a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial of AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma later this year. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com .

