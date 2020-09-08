XPO Logistics Appoints Erik Caldwell as President of Last Mile Business Unit in North America

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), the largest provider of last mile logistics for heavy goods in North America, today announced the appointment of Erik Caldwell as president of its last mile business unit. Caldwell has P&L responsibility for XPO’s last mile operations in the US and Canada. The unit manages more than 10 million home deliveries and installations of big and bulky products annually, including appliances, exercise equipment and furniture.



Caldwell has 16 years of executive experience with retail and industrial supply chains. He joined XPO in 2017 as chief operating officer, supply chain – Americas and Asia Pacific. Previously, Caldwell was senior vice president, supply chain and digital operations with Hudson's Bay Company; senior vice president, global Rx operations with Luxottica; and director of retail solutions with DHL, where he also served as regional director of last mile operations. Earlier, he consulted on global operations for McKinsey & Company. He holds a master of engineering degree in supply chain management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor of science degree from the US Military Academy at West Point.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “I’m extremely pleased that Erik has joined the transportation leadership team as head of last mile. His expertise is a strong fit with our last mile growth strategy, as we continue to capitalize on e-commerce and omnichannel opportunities.”

