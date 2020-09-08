Field Service Management Market to reach US $7 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, Expansion Plans, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The emergence of advanced and connected systems is expected to provide opportunities for the field service management market growth

The "Field Service Management Market by Component (Solutions (Inventory Management, Customer Management, Service Contract Management, Work Order Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Others) and Services (Integration and Implementation, Training and Support, Consulting Services, and Managed Services)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Construction, and Others), and Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global field service management market size is projected to reach nearly USD 7 billion by 2025. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 15% over the forecast years 2018-2025. Field service management (FSM) refers to the management of dynamic services such as vehicle tracking, workforce management, inventory management, and others. These services further comprise numerous small services such as scheduling, routing, accounting, ticketing, and many more. Therefore, managing and monitoring all these services require a huge amount of time as well as resources. Hence, industries are adopting field service management solutions that help industries in delivering valuable onsite services through one unified solution.

The future and existing field service management market progress are outlined to know the market attractiveness. Key influencing factors focus on the field service management of market opportunities over the forecast years. Factors such as the increase in the adoption of mobility solutions are driving the market growth. Also, the increasing need to keep track of field activities is boosting the global field service management market growth. However, the growing security concerns about data confidentiality is likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of advanced and connected systems is anticipated to be an opportunity for the field service management market.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global field service management industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the field service management market report comprises various qualitative parts of the field service management industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The field service management market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the field service management industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Based on the components segment, the market is bifurcated into services and solutions. The solutions are further divided into work order management, customer management, reporting and analytics, service contract management, inventory management, and others. Besides, services are also categorized into integration and implementation, training and support, consulting services, and managed services. In the year 2019, the solutions segment gathered the major growth and it is likely to maintain its position during the forecast years. The market growth of this segment is primarily ascribed to the increasing demand from numerous organizations to automate their business operations is driving the adoption of field services management solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast years. The market growth in this region is mainly ascribed to the growing need for improved productivity and increased demand in this region. Besides, the growing adoption of smartphones and internet penetration is also boosting the market growth in this region. However, the North American region held the highest market share in 2019 and it is projected to remain dominant during the forecast years 2018-2028.

The major players of the global field service management market are ClickSoftware, Infor, Microsoft, Trimble, Salesforce, Oracle, Astea, FieldAware, SAP, and ServiceMax. Moreover, the other prospective players in the field service management market are OverIT, Comarch, IFS, FieldEZ, and Zinier. The field service management market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Field Service Management Market by Component

Chapter 6 Field Service Management Market by Enterprise Size

Chapter 7 Field Service Management Market by Industry Vertical

Chapter 8 Field Service Management Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

