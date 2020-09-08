InspireMD Announces Approval of Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for Pivotal Study of CGuard Carotid Stent System

IDE Approval to Pave the Way for Pivotal Study of CGuard System for Carotid Artery Disease and Stroke Prevention in the United States

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), the developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease (CAD), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or “the Agency”) has granted approval for the company to proceed with a pivotal study of the CGuard™ Carotid Stent System, CARENET-III, for prevention of stroke in patients in the United States.



“This is a key milestone in the history of our company as it helps pave the way for us to initiate a clinical trial of CGuard EPS for addressing Carotid Artery Disease and preventing stroke in the United States market. This will be the first U.S.-based study of CGuard which is a cornerstone of our global expansion plans,” said Marvin Slosman, InspireMD’s CEO. “A pivotal trial of this kind requires significant preparation and allocation of resources and we have already begun to move pieces into place in order to plan the initiation of our CARENET-III study. The FDA approval of the IDE represents an important step in enabling us to conduct a pivotal clinical trial to demonstrate the potential for CGuard EPS against carotid artery disease, which accounts for more than 6.2 million deaths worldwide, and a cost burden of more than $34 billion in the U.S. alone.”

The CARENET-III study would be a 315-subject study with up to 40 U.S. institutions. The company will provide additional details as plans advance.

About the CGuard® EPS

The CGuard® Embolic Protection System is an advanced platform solution designed to deliver the flexibility of the traditional open-cell stent with advanced protection from peri-procedural and post-procedural embolic events caused by plaque prolapse through the stent strut that can lead to stroke. CGuard’s unique MicroNet® technology mitigates the prolapse and associated embolization and has shown superior clinical outcomes for patients against alternative carotid stent types, conventional or next-generation double-layer stents, as well as invasive procedures such as endarterectomy, a major surgical procedure. InspireMD’s CGuard™ has created a new dimension in the protected treatment of carotid artery disease with the potential to truly establish a new standard of care for the management of carotid artery disease and stroke prevention.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.

InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB.

