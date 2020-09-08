TopBuild Announces Fireside Chat with Robert Buck, President, COO and Incoming CEO

/EIN News/ -- Thursday, September 17 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Hosted by Philip Ng, Managing Director, Jefferies LLC

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021, will participate in a fireside chat with Philip Ng, Managing Director at Jefferies LLC, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The 60-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to the Investor Relations section of TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.

https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/bld/1242540

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801