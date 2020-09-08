Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wawa Announces Free Coffee for Teachers and School Administrators for a Limited Time

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To show appreciation for their work and commitment to support students, especially during these challenging times, all Wawa stores will offer FREE any size coffee (one per visit) to all teachers, faculty members and school administrators for a limited time, from September 8 through September 30.

This offer is extended to teachers, members of the faculty, school administrators and support personnel. These individuals can simply share with an associate at the register that they work for a school to receive their free coffee.

“As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa. “In a school year starting out unlike any we’ve experienced, we are happy to provide this small gesture for a limited time, and we are grateful to so many teachers for providing support for youth in our communities.”

Wawa remains committed to delivering our purpose of fulfilling lives every day, while continuing to follow all health and safety guidelines. Please visit www.wawa.com/alerts/COVID-19-safety-readiness for details and updates on our store status, processes and all the measures Wawa takes to support our communities.

