dynaCERT to Equip the City of Woodstock with Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to equip diesel powered vehicles of the City of Woodstock, Ontario (“Woodstock’) with the Company’s HydraGEN™ Technology to reduce Carbon Emissions and reduce fuel costs.



Installations of this innovative technology will commence in September 2020 on an initial selection of Woodstock’s fleet to determine emission reductions and fuel savings specific to their current utilization. A conventional public transit bus and a recycling packer truck will have HydraGEN™ Technology installed. The duty cycles for these vehicles range from 8 hours to 16 hours per day and can be compared to other vehicles in the Woodstock fleet of a similar age and duty cycle.

Woodstock is the first City in Canada to take the initiative to outfit its vehicles with dynaCERT’s proprietary technology. Woodstock recognizes the immediate imperative of utilizing commercially available technologies to reduce its Carbon Footprint and welcomes the Company’s patented HydraGEN™ Technology which was granted the Smart Sustainable Company Rating in furtherance of the United 4 Smart Sustainable Cities Programme (U4SSC) of the United Nations.

"Woodstock has always been at the forefront of energy conservation and we welcome the opportunity to make use of such cutting-edge technology," says Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch. "Being able to do side by side comparisons will give us a true picture of how effectively this innovative product works for our purposes and we will be able to look at not only expanding the uses in Woodstock but ensure that other governments are aware of this technology." Mayor Birtch also indicated that he is proud to be a leader in making Woodstock more energy efficient while at the same time buying Canadian, which is part of the purchasing push that everyone should consider while Canadians come out of the pandemic.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “The City of Woodstock has established itself as the number one international leader among urban communities adopting dynaCERT’s readily available HydraGEN™ Technology. It is important to the entire world that Carbon Emission Reduction Technologies are implemented by larger and smaller cities alike, where, most often, the quality of the air we breathe is a priority of progressive governments. dynaCERT is very proud to support the City of Woodstock and its trailblazers in the global battle against metropolitan air pollution.”

About the City of Woodstock

The City of Woodstock is a dynamic and growing community of 44,000 located in the heart of southwestern Ontario at the crossroads of highways 401 and 403. A growing community, Woodstock has kept its small-town flavor while offering the types of amenities typically found only in larger cities. Woodstock has roots in both agriculture and manufacturing; as the recognized Dairy Capital of Canada and as home to Toyota’s second Canadian manufacturing facility. With a skilled workforce, affordable housing and a new community hospital, Woodstock truly is a growing city with a lot of rural, small town charm.

The City of Woodstock completed a Community Energy Plan in July of 2016 that establishes a number of goals to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. Technology such as this allows communities to move towards a more sustainable and clean energy future.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com .

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to completion of the Offering, satisfaction of TSX listing conditions and regulatory approvals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com