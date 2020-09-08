Increasing Pet Ownership Among Millennials Is Driving The Veterinary Disposables Market

The Business Research Company’s Global Veterinary Disposables Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased pet ownership by Gen X and Gen Y adults contributed to the growth of the veterinary disposables market during the historic period. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), millennials, or Gen Y represent the largest segment of pet owners for all types of pets. More than 80% of Gen Y and Gen Z own a dog and 50% or less own a cat as a pet. Multiple pet ownership is also on the rise in some parts of the world. In the USA, nearly 57% of all households owned pets in 2016. According to the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of U S households own pets, which is equal to 84.9 million homes. Pet owners are well aware of advanced facilities and are willing to spend a large amount of money on the health of their pets. Therefore, the rise in pet ownership aids the growth of the veterinary disposables market.

The global veterinary disposables market is expected to decline from $0.30 billion in 2019 to $0.28 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.84%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The veterinary disposables equipment market is then expected to recover and reach $0.36 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Companies in the veterinary disposables industry are increasingly investing in mergers and acquisitions with other players to drive product innovations. To succeed in the increasingly competitive veterinary disposables market, companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players by investing in acquisitions and mergers.

For example, in April 2020, Heska Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures and markets products related to companion animal care, acquired Scil Animal Care for $125 million. Through this acquisition, Heska Corporation expects to expand in the European region. Scil Animal Care is a European company that specializes in the distribution of animal health laboratories and imaging diagnostic products and services. Similarly, in 2016, Midmark acquired VSSI, Inc. for better product innovation.

The veterinary disposables market consists of sales of veterinary disposables by companies that manufacture veterinary disposables. Veterinary disposables are products meant for single-use, used for the treatment of diseases in animals.

The global veterinary disposables market is segmented by type into critical care consumables, wound management consumables, fluid administration and therapy consumables, airway management consumables, gastroenterology consumables, needles, and others. By animal type, the market is segmented into small animals, large animals, and others. By end user, it is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, research institutes, and others.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.