Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Description

Key Companies

ConocoPhillips Company

SM Energy

BP Plc

Linn Energy

Statoil ASA

Swift Energy

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

Chesapeake Energy

Range Resources

Total

Chevron

Gazprom

Canadian Natural Resources

China National Petroleum Corporation

Eni

Rosneft

Petrobras

Lukoil

CNOOC

Suncor Energy

Devon Energy

Market Segment as follows:

Key Types

Propane

Ethane

Isobutene

Others

Key End-Use

Cooking

Chemical Industry

Heating

Oil & Gas

Others

Further key aspects of the report indicate that:

Chapter 1: Market Definition and Segment by Type, End-Use & Major Regions Market Size

Chapter 2: Global Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 3: Europe Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 4: America Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 5: Asia Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 6: Oceania Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 7: Africa Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 8: Global Market Forecast by Type, End-Use and Region

Chapter 9: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin, news etc.

Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies and Market Concentration Ratio

Chapter 11: Market Impact by Coronavirus.

Chapter 12: Industry Summary

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2 GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 3 Europe MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 4 AMERICA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 5 ASIA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 6 OCEANIA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 7 AFRICA MARKET SEGMENTATION

CHAPTER 8 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

CHAPTER 9 GLOBAL MAJOR COMPANIES LIST

PART 10 MARKET COMPETITION

PART 11 CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) INDUSTRY

PART 12 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) INDUSTRY SUMMARY & CONCLUSION

Continued...

