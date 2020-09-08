Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,306,157) deaths (31,494), and recoveries (1,045,083)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,306,157) deaths (31,494), and recoveries (1,045,083) by region:
Central (55,454 cases; 1,050 deaths; 47,743 recoveries): Burundi (466; 1; 374), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,818), Chad (1,040; 79; 919), Congo (4,891; 83; 3,887), DRC (10,233; 260; 9,451), Equatorial Guinea (4,985; 83; 4,454), Gabon (8,608; 53; 7,533), Sao Tome & Principe (898; 15; 859).
Eastern (144,906; 2,874; 78,729): Comoros (452; 7; 410), Djibouti (5,388; 61; 5,327), Eritrea (330; 0; 295), Ethiopia (59,648; 933; 21,789), Kenya (35,205; 599; 21,310), Madagascar (15,352; 202; 14,184), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,409; 19; 2,271), Seychelles (137; 0; 127), Somalia (3,362; 97; 2,738), South Sudan (2,545; 48; 1,294), Sudan (13,437; 833; 6,730), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,776; 44; 1,741).
Northern (251,233; 9,042; 178,259): Algeria (46,364; 1,556; 32,745), Egypt (100,041; 5,541; 79,008), Libya (18,833; 296; 2,162), Mauritania (7,149; 160; 6,476), Morocco (73,780; 1,394; 56,096), Tunisia (5,041; 93; 1,752), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20).
Southern (689,515; 16,056; 600,156): Angola (2,981; 120; 1,215), Botswana (2,002; 8; 493), Eswatini (4,884; 94; 4,029), Lesotho (1,164; 31; 568), Malawi (5,621; 176; 3,590), Mozambique (4,557; 27; 2,697), Namibia (8,810; 91; 3,806), South Africa (639,362; 15,004; 566,555), Zambia (12,836; 295; 11,748), Zimbabwe (7,298; 210; 5,455).
Western (165,049; 2,472; 140,196): Benin (2,194, 40; 1,793), Burkina Faso (1,463; 56; 1,112), Cape Verde (4,358; 42; 3,790), Côte d'Ivoire (18,701; 119; 17,599), Gambia (3,197; 99; 1,324), Ghana (45,012; 283; 43,898), Guinea (9,798; 61; 8,928), Guinea-Bissau (2,245; 38; 1,226), Liberia (1,311; 82; 1,190), Mali (2,870; 127; 2,246), Niger (1,178; 69; 1,097), Nigeria (55,160; 1,061; 43,231), Senegal (14,014; 291; 10,037), Sierra Leone (2,055; 71; 1,611), Togo (1,493; 33; 1,114).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.