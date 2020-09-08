Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for September

As of 1pm on 7 September, the Western Cape has 3111 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 106 257 confirmed cases and 99 176 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 106257 Total recoveries 99176 Total deaths 3970 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 3111 Tests conducted 491 434 Hospitalisations 678 with 152 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 9271 8761 Southern 9574 8906 Northern 6617 6280 Tygerberg 13187 12477 Eastern 10056 9443 Klipfontein 9101 8371 Mitchells Plain 8534 8023 Khayelitsha 8270 7789 Total 74610 70050

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 588 541 Garden Route Knysna 1392 1292 Garden Route George 3403 3127 Garden Route Hessequa 282 254 Garden Route Kannaland 111 107 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2201 2035 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1264 978 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 2012 1889 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4254 3988 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3333 3100 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1120 1051 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1562 1421 Overberg Overstrand 1545 1465 Overberg Cape Agulhas 275 256 Overberg Swellendam 294 261 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1154 1087 West Coast Bergrivier 415 379 West Coast Cederberg 163 151 West Coast Matzikama 367 295 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1353 1273 West Coast Swartland 1525 1393 Central Karoo Beaufort West 546 447 Central Karoo Laingsburg 130 109 Central Karoo Prince Albert 22 16

Unallocated: 2336 (2211 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 9 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3970. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Continued decline in case numbers in alert level 2:

The Western Cape continues to record promising signs of decline in hospitalisations (which have dropped below the 700 mark), test positivity rate and deaths in the province. These are positive signs that the Western Cape's management of the virus through our healthcare and hotspot interventions, as well as the continued vigilance of our residents, is paying off.

These indicators show that three weeks into alert level 2, with more businesses open, more people returning to their workplaces and more people moving around, there has not been an uptick in new cases. With the appropriate safety measures in place, we can reopen further, and save jobs while also saving lives.

There are, as yet, no tools that can indicate whether we will see a resurgence in the virus, or when. We continue to track the numbers and all of the indicators available to us closely as we monitor the situation. The Department of Health in the Western Cape is involved in various surveillance studies which allows us to use data to manage and monitor the virus.

We encourage residents of the Western Cape to go out and to support businesses wherever they can but to do so safely. In the absence of a vaccine, behaviour change is the most powerful weapon that we have against COVID-19.

Residents can play their part by:

Wearing a clean mask when you are outside of your home. This mask must be worn correctly, covering your nose and mouth, and must be put on and removed safely.

Regular handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizers. This remains an important infection control mechanism against a number of illnesses and should be a part of all of our daily routines.

Keeping a distance of 1.5 metres between yourself and any other person. As we all leave our homes more, this will become even more important in queues, in shops, public places and in work spaces.

Surface hygiene and regular wiping of high traffic surfaces such as counter tops, door handles, light switches, elevator buttons and other shared surfaces remains important.

If you must cough and sneeze, do so into a tissue which you can throw away, or into your elbow.

If you are not feeling well, the best thing you can do for your own health and the health of those around you, is to stay at home.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier