Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market:

Executive Summary

Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) deals with the recognition and control of feelings among children and adults with a mission to gain successful outcomes and construct healthy partnerships leading to rational decision making. The Promotion of Social and Emotional learnings through various channels such as state agencies and proliferation of computation in Schools drive the market growth for SEL. As in September 2019, Peepak partnered with Nelson to deliver SEL solutions to schools and districts. Further, high capital spending on social and emotional development by policymakers and educators and non-profit organizations fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness about various learning applications and addition of new features to these programs develops an extensive product portfolio driving the market growth. As in October 2018, EVVERFI launched a new skillset for students from Navy SEAL foundation and Goldman Sachs with a target to alleviate bullying acts across from the students. Also, in September 2019, Everyday Speech launched new features in its SEL platform which expanded its SEL curriculum by 1000 lessons

However, budget restrictions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, implementation of artificial intelligence in the K-12 education sector presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for SEL among the population and increasing government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Everyday Speech

Peekapak

Nearpod

EVERFI

Purpose Prep

Social Express

Aperture Education

Rethink ED

Committee for Children

Emotional ABCs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Type:

Web

Application

By End User:

Pre-K

Elementary Schools

Middle and High Schools

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

