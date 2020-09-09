Is the Possibly Shelved “Q”anon Documentary a Sign of Trumps Failing Popularity?
EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer and 42 year veteran of Hollywood, Steve Lucescu announced on Sunday, September 8, the possibility of an indefinite shelving of the documentary titled “Q”.
“Regretfully I must announce that due to the continuing arrests of Austin Steinbart, and the embarrassing popularity of the trending hashtag #freethewhizzinator, we may now be pulling the films release indefinitely,” said Lucescu in a notice posted to the www.Q.movie website.
Austin Steinbart, the 29 year old hacker and self-proclaimed operator behind the far-right Qanon conspiracy theory, captured the attention of Lucescu and fringe film director Roger R. Richards with information from his “Amorphous Archives”. An extensive online database containing what Steinbart called “a curated batch of the most salacious Wikileaks clips” exposing corruption on both sides of the political spectrum.
Steinbart’s eccentric and arrogant public persona has come under intense scrutiny most recently while filming the “Q” documentary. From his claims to being a DIA operative, to his FBI raid and arrest on March 31, Steinbart’s critics have proliferated rumors of a digital sex cult, a home wrecking mistress, death threats made to the Danish Queen, and calls to action to destroy the FBI and CIA by demanding the release of the JFK files.
Steinbart has become somewhat of an iconic internet supervillain meme due to his Sep 1 arrest involving a prosthetic penis device or what’s known as a “whizzinator”. According to sealed court records leaked on Sep 4, Steinbart entered a federal facility on Sep 1 for his court mandated drug testing while wearing the “whizzinator”. Steinbart had previously been ordered by Magistrate Judge Michelle H Burns on April 3 to refrain from using medical marijuana, during his pretrial service.
Steinbart has been an active proponent of the legalization of marijuana, psilocybin and MDMA, in addition he has reached quasi celebrity status online for pioneering a movement demanding an internet Bill of Rights. These combining factors have now congealed into the online hashtag trend #freethewhizzinator which has cast him in similar light to activists like Julian Assange, and Kim Dot Kim.
When asked why he has pursued this story against such harsh criticism the film’s director, Richards said “it’s time to wake up”. When pressed further and asked of his experience trying to complete such a controversial film’, Richards responded simply by saying it has been “aan sly sour troublesome gamble”.
Lucescu has worked on thousands of productions, including hundreds of major motion pictures, including productions amassing dozens of award nominees and multiple Oscar Winners over the years.
Http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0524491
Richards has a achieved somewhat of a notorious subculture popularity within the True Conspiracy genre of documentary film making. His fascination with the Qanon phenomenon as a true piece of Americana folklore is at the foundation of the “Q” documentary.
https://m.imdb.com/name/nm10197447/
