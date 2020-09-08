Global Aeroponics Market to Reach $3.53 Bn by 2026, Limited Arable Land for Traditional Agriculture Navigate the Demand
An increase in demand for organic food and the popularity of a disease-free environment drive the growth of the global aeroponics market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aeroponics Market by Application (Indoor Farming and Outdoor Farming) and Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global aeroponics industry was estimated at $578.7 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $3.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Rise in demand for organic food, limited arable land for traditional agriculture, and popularity of disease-free environment are the major factors fueling the growth of the global aeroponics market. Also, rise in urban population and technological advancements replacing traditional farming techniques are expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry. On the other hand, high initial investments curtail down the growth to some extent.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6144
The lighting segment to lead the trail by 2026-
Based on component, the lighting segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global aeroponics market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost till 2026. This is due to their ability to produce dual-band color spectrum, which helps the plant to grow even in controlled environments. The climate control segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.3% during 2019–2026. This is attributed to the fact that it helps to eliminate the harsh impact of sunlight, wind, and other environmental factors on plant growth.
The indoor farming segment to dominate during the estimated period-
Based on application, the indoor farming segment accounted for three-fifths of the global aeroponics market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its top status by the end of 2026. This is due to this technology helps to create optimum growing conditions for farmers to grow crops from sowing to harvesting stage in lower time. The same segment is also likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the estimated period.
Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6144
Top Leading players in the market-
Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp)
Freight Farms
Living Greens Farm
Evergreen Farm Oy
AeroFarms
Altius Farms
LettUs Grow
BrightFarms Inc
CombaGroup SA
Ponics Technologies
Key Benefits for Aeroponics Market :
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global aeroponics market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall aeroponics market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current aeroponics market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the aeroponics market industry.
The report includes the aeroponics market share of key vendors and market trends.
Request For Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6144
Aeroponics Market Segments:
By Application
Indoor Farming
Outdoor Farming
By Component
Irrigation Component
Lighting
Sensor
Climate Control
Building Material
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+91 9021091709
email us here