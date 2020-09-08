SpyBiotech and Serum Institute of India announce that the first subjects have been dosed in a Phase I/II trial of a novel virus-like particle vaccine targeting COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyBiotech, a company with a novel vaccine platform to target infectious diseases, cancer and chronic diseases, today announces that its partner the Serum Institute of India (SIIPL) has dosed the first subjects in a Phase I/II trial of a novel virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine targeting COVID-19.



SpyBiotech has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with SIIPL for the development of a novel virus-like-particle (VLP) vaccine targeting COVID-19. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. The Phase I/II study has been initiated in Australia.

The vaccine candidate uses SpyBiotech’s proprietary SpyCatcher/SpyTag protein “superglue” technology to display the coronavirus spike protein on the surface of Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) VLPs.

HBsAg VLPs are a licensed vaccine with excellent safety and immunogenicity data in humans and which are currently manufactured to billions of doses. The coronavirus spike protein’s receptor-binding domain is displayed on the VLP, taking advantage of the platform’s properties to induce a potent immune response.

SpyCatcher/SpyTag is a platform technology which allows antigens to be displayed onto VLPs with a covalent, irreversible bond in a highly stable and effective way with specific orientation/epitope presentation and high density. The technology can be used for an exceptionally broad range of applications in vaccine development and has established proof of concept data in a viral, bacterial, parasitic diseases and chronic diseases and cancer.

SpyBiotech has exclusive rights from the University of Oxford to apply, commercialise and sub-license the “plug and display” technology for vaccine development.

Professor Sumi Biswas, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of SpyBiotech, commented:

“We are delighted to have dosed the first subjects in this trial with Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and to be advancing this COVID-19 vaccine candidate into clinical trials.

“Combining SpyBiotech’s unique platform technology with Serum’s extensive expertise developing VLPs and its manufacturing capability is an exciting development at a critical time, giving us the tools to produce the large volume of doses required to support the global fight against COVID-19.

“For SpyBiotech, this is an opportunity to provide an accelerated proof point for our platform technology, alongside the other candidates which we are advancing into clinical development. Our technology can be combined with multiple vaccine delivery platforms to create a plug and display vaccine which is critical for generating vaccines rapidly and safely.”

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of SIIPL, added: “We are very excited about the collaboration with SpyBiotech to work on this novel vaccine for COVID-19. This new technology has the potential to be a powerful new approach to tackling the pandemic. SIIPL is looking forward to working alongside SpyBiotech to advance this candidate through clinical development.”

Lachlan Mackinnon, Oxford Sciences Innovation Principal and SpyBiotech Chairman, added:

“Finding a safe and effective vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is one of the most pressing scientific challenges of our time.

“Combining the benefits of SpyBiotech’s protein ‘superglue’ technology with the known safety and immunogenicity of the Serum Institute’s Hepatitis B surface antigen virus-like particle offers the potential for an effective, safe COVID-19 vaccine which could be manufactured at scale. SpyBiotech’s technology, through this agreement, can be added to a growing armoury of weapons being developed against this disease, which we’re delighted to be able to support. We hope the development programme will also help validate the broader potential of the technology, which in the future will be used to target other infectious diseases and cancer.”

For further information contact:

Powerscourt (Public Relations)

Jessica Hodgson 07561 424788

Jessica.hodgson@powerscourt-group.com

About SpyBiotech

SpyBiotech is a UK-based company with a novel vaccine platform to target infectious diseases, cancer and chronic diseases.

SpyBiotech was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2017. Its proprietary protein superglue technology binds antigens to vaccine delivery platforms in a way which minimises delivery risk and enhances immunogenicity and efficacy.

SpyBiotech has the exclusive rights from the University of Oxford to apply, commercialise and sub-license the SpyTag/SpyCatcher technology in vaccine development.

The company’s current lead candidate is against human cytomegalovirus (HCMV), with clinical studies planned for 2021.

SpyBiotech is supported by high quality investors including Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), the capital investor for the University of Oxford, and GV (formerly Google Ventures). The company has raised £15 million in funding to date.

www.spybiotech.com

About Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SIIPL):

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.6 billion doses) which includes Polio vaccine as well as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccines. It is estimated that about 65% of the children in the world receive at least one vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute. Vaccines manufactured by Serum are accredited by the World Health Organization, Geneva and are being used in approximately 170 countries across the globe in their national immunization programs, saving millions of lives.

Serum is ranked as India’s No.1 biotechnology company, manufacturing highly specialized lifesaving biologics like vaccines using cutting edge genetic and cell-based technologies, antisera and other medical specialties.

Serum was founded in 1966 by Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla with a mission of manufacturing life-saving immuno-biologics, which were in short supply in India and were being imported at extremely high prices. Thereafter, several life-saving biologics were manufactured by Serum with the result that the country became self-sufficient for Tetanus Anti-toxin and Anti-snake Venom serum, followed by the DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis) group of Vaccines and then later with the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) group of vaccines.

The philanthropic philosophy of Serum continues with its work on newer vaccines such as Rotavirus vaccine, Meningitis A vaccine and other combination vaccines.