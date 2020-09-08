CreditSights Launches Covenants Product, Expands Market-Leading Offerings

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading independent credit analysis firm, CreditSights, Inc. announced the launch of a new covenants product, a suite of covenant-related reports and tools available through the CreditSights portal. The addition of this product puts covenant analysis alongside CreditSights’ market-leading credit research, merging the company’s fundamental analysis and sector expertise with document analysis to provide an unrivalled view of the European High Yield credit market.

Within CreditSights Covenants, users will have access to: searchable and downloadable covenant reports tackling both the primary and secondary markets; highlighted Covenants to Watch; a covenants comparison table tool; and an interactive calculator customers can use to calculate and model secured debt capacity.

“CreditSights Covenants is an enhancement product that takes our analyses to the next level, expanding how top financial investors around the world can utilize CreditSights to assist their assessments of credit and covenant risk,” said Mark Chapman, President of CreditSights London. “There is no other company with the embedded infrastructure to provide this comprehensive approach to covenants, marrying sector expertise and legal analysis, to create a truly investor-relevant approach and cementing CreditSights’ position as a leading voice in independent credit research.”

Individual reports within CreditSights Covenants provide the data for analysts to assess the covenant risk for new issues and in the secondary market. CreditSights uses proprietary technology and highly trained analysts to quickly identify and present the risks in summary reports and tables, accessible in an easy-to-read format.

To receive access to the product, contact us to learn more. Current CreditSights subscribers can access covenants tools through their CreditSights portal.

About CreditSights

CreditSights empowers nearly 15,000 financial professionals among the world’s largest institutions with the credit- risk tools, independent research and comprehensive market insights they need to make well-informed credit-risk decisions. Setting the standard for global credit research since 2000, we provide timely data, news, recommendations and unbiased analysis of the investment-grade and High Yield debt securities of 1,200+ issuers around the world. We deliver this content through innovative platforms, enabling market participants to know more, risk better and ultimately create value.

Amanda Loveday CreditSights (803) 315-5837 aloveday@creditsights.com