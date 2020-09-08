Westminster/Larceny from a motor vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Isabella Corrao

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 2142 Hours on 09/07/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: 218 Hamilton Road, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a motor vehicle

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/07/2020 Vermont State Police- Westminster was advised that several vehicles had been broken into at 218 Hamilton Road, in the Town of Guilford(Windham County). This address is a community camp with multiple victims involved. At approximately 2100 hours the victim’s vehicles were broken into. Those that were locked, bearing shattered windows from forced entry, those that were unlocked had doors, trunks and hoods left open. Some items stolen were money, electronics, tools, bicycles etc.

A suspicious vehicle, possibly a red Ford Transit Connect bearing partial Vermont registration 450, driven by a male party in his early 20’s was seen leaving the road of the scene, as the victims approached.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Trooper Corrao at the Westminster State Police Barracks, (802)722-4600.

Trooper Isabella Corrao

Vermont State Police – Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346

Tel. (802)722-4600