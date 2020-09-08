Red Piranha officially licensed by Australian Made Campaign
Red Piranha, developer of Australia's leading cybersecurity products has announced their latest accomplishment, officially licensed by Australian Made Campaign.
Manufacturing locally reduces our reliance on other countries, secures and streamlines our supply chain, creates jobs and supports fellow businesses and industry.”AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha, developer of Australia's leading cybersecurity products has announced their latest accomplishment, joining the ranks as an officially recognised 'Australian Made' & owned business.
Moving their manufacturing to Australia during 2020, the company has now been awarded the certification of 'Australian Made' for their Crystal Eye Total Security Platform.
The device boasts a range of market-leading, integrated technologies including Firewall (FW), Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).
Crystal Eye Total Security Platform ensures Data-Sovereignty; all appliances are fully compliant and designed to continue to keep Australian data secure.
Earlier in the year, the Australian Government announced their commitment to building a more robust, prosperous, and resilient Australian economy, with a look to awarding 10% of all contracts to Australian SMEs.
As businesses realise the true potential of Australian technology, the hope is that the Government will also follow suit, continuing to build out our home-grown capacity further and incorporate more local business in supply chains on a state and federal level.
This shift to local manufacturing demonstrates Red Piranha's commitment to supporting the Australian economy and keeping more Australians in jobs.
With a renewed focus on buying 'Australian Made' and supporting local markets, demand for the iconic 'Australian Made' logo is at an all-time high, and there is a high level of trust associated with the logo by consumers.
Australia has some of the highest safety and quality standards in the world, which are set in law, so products manufactured or grown locally must meet or exceed these criteria. Consumers can rest assured products bearing the logo are of the highest quality.
New research from Roy Morgan found that following the onset of the COVID19 pandemic, 89% of Australians believe Australia should be producing more products locally.
"Businesses' priorities are changing, they spoke, and we listened," said Red Piranha CEO Adam Bennett. "It's been a considerable undertaking, but our team has adapted, and we've learnt and grown as a business".
This accomplishment means Red Piranha can proudly boast their 'Australian Made' logo and Australian owned status, and Australia can be equally as proud of the world-class Cybersecurity products being developed locally.
