International shipping Platform Parcel ABC takes its first steps to the South and Central American markets
The online shipping platform ParcelABC enters the Central American markets!LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online shipping platform ParcelABC enters the Central American markets! The company is expanding its activities rapidly all across the globe and now is entering Argentina and El Salvador. From now on, international and domestic shipments can be made to and from Argentina and El Salvador.
According to Andrius Balkūnas, South America is the last continent where ParcelABC did not operate yet. “Parcel ABC is successfully operating in all continents around the globe except South America. That is why it was strategically important for us to make our first step into this market. Also, we are planning to enter more South American countries shortly.” says Andrius Balkūnas
“We still have much work to do in Central America and we are working hard to operate in the region. Our plan is to be operating in all South and Central American countries and offer the best and most affordable delivery services in this area,” says Mr. Balkūnas.
Parcel ABC shipping platform brings together large and small courier companies from all over the world and is one of the largest courier networks in the sector. The main goal of Parcel ABC is to make delivery from door to door possible and affordable for everyone, everywhere. Therefore the company recently expanded its activities to a majority of African countries, China, India, and Saudi Arabia.
ParcelABC’s unique system makes it possible to send and receive packages quickly and at an affordable price without leaving your home. The system is built to be very easy to use for a person of any age or technological knowledge. To ship a parcel, all you have to do is enter the addresses of the sender and the recipient.
Also, the system generates you a unique shipping code to track the entire process of delivery online. So you always know when the courier will ring your doorbell.
More information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC can be found by visiting the website at https://www.parcelabc.com
Contact Info:
Name: ParcelABC
Email: support@parcelabc.com
Organization: Parcel ABC Limited
Address: 5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United Kingdom
Andrius Balkūnas
ParcelABC
+44 2080 8949 96
