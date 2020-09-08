Global English Language Training Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“English Language Training - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

The publisher has been monitoring the English language training market in China and it is poised to grow by $ 69.51 bn during 2020-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The reports on the English language training market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current china market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of online education in China, increased private investment in online English training vendors, and rise in number of international schools. In addition, growth of online education in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blended learning

Online learning

Classroom learning

Market segment by Application, split into

Institutional learners

Individual learners

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the English Language Training market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global English Language Training market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Berlitz

EF Education First

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Pearson ELT

McGraw-Hill Education

LSI

Kaplan International

ELS

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 English Language Training Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 English Language Training Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………

