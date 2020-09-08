Attorney Marketing and Design Now Providing SEO Services to Law Firms Nationwide

One of the Florida’s leading marketing and design companies for attorneys has expanded its services.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Attorney Marketing and Design announced today that it is now providing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services to law firms nationwide.

"We're excited to expand our services to help law firms across the nation win at SEO marketing," said Michael Hernandez, president for Attorney Marketing and Design.

Attorney Marketing and Design is an award-winning full-service Internet marketing and web design company providing SEO, Google My Business Optimization, Responsive Web Design, Pay Per Click, Social Media Marketing, and Reputation Management.

Hernandez explained that in simple terms, law SEO means the process of improving a law firm's website to increase its visibility for relevant searches.

"The better visibility that a law firm’s pages have in search results, the more likely that the law firm will receive attention and attract prospective and existing customers to their practice," Hernandez noted, before adding that search engines such as Google and Bing use bots to crawl pages on the web, going from site to site, collecting information about those pages and putting them in an index.

After that, algorithms analyze pages in the index, taking into account hundreds of ranking factors or signals, to determine the order pages should appear in the search results for a given query. Unlike paid search ads, you can't pay search engines to get higher organic search rankings.

SEO, according to Hernandez, is a fundamental part of digital marketing because people conduct trillions of searches every year, often with commercial intent to find information about products and services.

In addition, the search is often the primary source of digital traffic for brands and complements other marketing channels.

"Greater visibility and ranking higher in search results than your competition can have a material impact on your bottom line," Hernandez stressed.

As for what makes Attorney Marketing and Design different than any other company on the market, Hernandez pointed to the fact the company has 100 plus five-star Google reviews and that it is a documented award-winning digital marketing agency that's listed in the top one percent in the United States. Besides, customers receive personal attention, and there are no contracts to sign.

"We're not just another 'agency,' we are consultants,'" Hernandez stressed, before adding, "We think long term and value our customers' growth. We have the mindset to do what's in your best interest, and we will guide you down the right path, making the most out of every dollar you spend with us. We are readily available to answer your calls and respond quickly to emails. We value our clients and strive off of providing you with the best personal attention for your law firm's marketing needs."

About Attorney Marketing and Design

The mission of Attorney Marketing and Design is to give law firms of all sizes the legitimate opportunity to use search engines as a means for expanding their business. When handled properly, search engine optimization (SEO) allows law firms of any size to compete in almost any market. You can confide in Attorney Marketing and Design to treat your law firm with the care it deserves and provide you with the finest personal attention.

