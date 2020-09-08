Smart Glass Technologies Launches New Generation of Ultra Transparent Smart Film

The Ultra PriWatt Smart Film is designed for use in commercial and residential spaces.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, September 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned technology company, Smart Glass Technologies , is pleased to announce the official launch of its new generation of ultra transparent smart film, the Ultra PriWatt Smart Film.Smart Glass Technologies is the fastest-growing manufacturer of switchable privacy Smart Film and Smart Glass in the North American market. The company is a leader in innovation, offering the widest variety of design options when it comes to superior quality switchable privacy glass, self adhesive PDLC (Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal) film, and photochromic self-tinting windows technology.In the company’s most recent news, Smart Glass Technologies is excited to announce the launch of its latest product – the Ultra PriWatt Smart Film. The Ultra PriWatt Smart Film has the highest transparency on the market of 88% and a lower haziness level of 2.6% in transparent mode, making it one of the most functional smart films on the market.“We couldn’t be more pleased with the design and production of our Ultra PriWatt Smart Film,” says founder of Smart Glass Technologies, William Turcan. “Our team created a smart film with innovative ITO lamination technology, thereby reducing the thickness of the smart film for better performing transparency. The integrated new busbar power connections were also developed by us and are recognized by Underwriters Laboratories.”Made in Canada, the new Ultra PriWatt Smart Film can be used like an interlayer for a sheet of laminated smart glass or self-adhesive smart film, which can be applied on existing glass by the Smart Glass Technologies certified installers. This innovative technology is the ultimate addition to any space requiring privacy, without sacrificing light, and can be used in spaces such as:Residential or commercial areasBathroomsConference roomsEntry doorsInterior and exterior windowsAnd more!For more information about Smart Glass Technologies, please visit the company’s website at www.sgtglobal.co About the CompanyFounded in 2018 in Miami, Florida, and with capabilities spanning the United States and Canada, Smart Glass Technologies, LLC is an exclusive dealer for PriWatt Film, PriWatt Glass, PriWatt Power Transformer, Tintuitive Self-Tinting Film, Tintuitive Self-Tinting Windows, and other supplies from Smart Glass Group.Smart Glass Technologies has more than 10 teams of certified smart film installers in the US, Canada, and the Middle East. The company is the first company in the industry to have the distinction of providing smart film installation training worldwide.