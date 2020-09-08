Lerumo The Popstar ranks as number 2 charting pop star in Africa right next to BTS the J-pop group

Lerumo #2 iTunes Charts Lerumo #2 iTunes Charts Lerumo The Popstar

The hit single is from his new album ‘Digital Drip’ which is out now on Loftpop, in partnership with Sony music’s distribution.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerumo The Popstar with his banging hit single, ‘Want me’ emerges as the number 2 charting pop star in Africa. The hit single is from his new album ‘Digital Drip’ which is out now on Loftpop, in partnership with Sony music’s distribution, The Orchard. With the emerging new music and popularity, this is also the fourth time that Lerumo has hit the chartbusters and reaches top 50 internationally and in the United States.

The song’s popularity accounts to its beautiful lyrics and the heartfelt connection that his fans felt, drawing a more profound connection. The song has been loved by listeners to every bit, with it developing a soft place in everyone’s heart. ‘The new music has been written with all my heart that expresses the most intimate feelings of mine. ‘Want me’ is all about connecting you and me together through words and tunes’, as said by Lerumo.

The pop star also has released fresh and exciting merchandise line on his Teespring, available online which can be bought below. The all new album ‘Digital Drip’ amasses over 200,000 streams across outline.