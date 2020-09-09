Create a Workplace Where People Matter: How to Champion Employee Engagement

Pamela D Wilson Aligning People Strategy With Business Strategy Learn How People Data Drives Business Results Pamela D Wilson Talent Optimization Leader

Create a workplace where people matter- hire & match the right people to the right jobs, build high performing teams, help employees love their jobs and lives.

When leadership commits to employee engagement programs, workplace education and training transfers to business results and valuable personal and life skills that transcend the workplace.” — Pamela D Wilson

GOLDEN, CO, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is Your Corporate Strategy Tied to Your People Strategy?

Many companies engage in annual planning. Few organizations create people strategies that work. Even fewer realize that not having a people strategy poses hidden costs that can propel growth or hinder business results.

Key findings from The Predictive Index® State of Talent Optimization Report confirm:

• 64% of total company costs are labor costs

• Executives say only 49% of last years’ hires were good hires

• Senior leaders spend 61% of their time-solving people problems

• 30% of executives say getting the most out of my people is one of their biggest challenges

• Only 22% of companies understand what is driving employee disengagement

• 47% of high performing employees left their company last year

People Problems Drain Business Momentum

Caring about employees by offering employee development and training is the quickest path to developing a high performing organization. Yet not all organizations invest in their people. Why?

Companies may not calculate the cost of employee disengagement that includes lost productivity, high turnover, dysfunctional work teams, poor managers, and mismatches between employees and their jobs, other people on the team, and business results. These hidden costs can stall or drain business momentum.

Is your company experiencing high turnover, missing goals tied to key performance indicators, low productivity, or underperforming teams? If so, you may have people problems that are stalling your company from achieving its goals. The Predictive Index Talent Optimization program is a solution to help employees love their jobs and their lives. More than an employee assessment program, this scientifically validated platform delivers results in several areas.

Inspire Employees

When companies understand behavioral styles and what motivates employees, company leaders transform struggling culture into thriving cultures. Well-designed employee engagement programs can result in 30% lower turnover, 34% higher employee performance, and management devoting 31% less time managing people problems.

High performing teams are effective in generating measurable results for new products or services, sales revenue, operational efficiencies, increased customer satisfaction, and other key performance indicators that contribute to ROI for organizations. A lack of career development remains the number one reason that employees leave organizations.

The concept of managing work-life balance that includes work schedules, commute time, flexible schedules, and caregiving has been severely impacted by COVID-19. The number of remote workers is likely to remain at high levels as employees who work at home are discovering better work-life balance.

The change to remote work is a new factor affecting employee turnover—increased attention to manager behavior is under scrutiny as another factor for why employees leave jobs. Unprofessionalism, poor interpersonal skills, lack of support and development, poor communication, and ineffective managers drive turnover.

Hire the Right People

Employee turnover costs rob companies from achieving their financial goals. The 2019 Retention Report from the Work Institute confirms that 38.6% of new employees quit within the first year or before—many within the first 90 days. The Predictive Index offers feasibility studies to determine the right employee fit for job profiles to reduce the high costs of first-year employee turnover.

Turnover costs are shocking. The cost to replace an employee earning $25,000 annually averages $5,000. Middle management and upper management positions depending on experience, tenure, and other factors, launch turnover costs from $10,000 to $200,000 for each highly specialized employee who leaves. Few companies add the cost of employee turnover into the P&L during the annual strategic planning process.

Diagnose Disconnects

The Predictive Index program offers a robust component to diagnose workplace concerns by employees that can extend to individual departments or areas of specialization. Missing financial goals most often result from low productivity, poor morale, burnout, and employees who have mentally checked-out.

Employees who survive by "just getting by" comprise a large part of today’s workforce. The healthcare industry has one of the highest rates of turnover because of futile thinking that investing in employees won’t have a financial return. Wilson's experience building and selling two companies in the healthcare industry was supported by using people data to build a solid customer service strategy.

Organizations may realize that delays in serving customers or providing products results from losing employees or not making the right hires. Management may have tried other programs that didn't deliver. The components of the Predictive Index Talent Optimization program are different and scientifically proven to deliver results.

The diagnose program detects concerns from current employees to create plans for retaining valuable workers. The goal is to create a workplace and remote work environment where employees find meaning and fulfillment that drives performance measures.

Design Strategies

As companies continue to grow and change, a question to ask is, do we have the right employees in the right seats on the leadership team? As a result of COVID-19, many companies quickly restructured processes and policies to accommodate remote work and serving clients remotely and safely. Some companies had no choice but to downsize because of adverse business impact.

Many industries are on a slow path to financial recovery, recreating business strategies that deliver financial returns. These types of significant changes in corporate strategy require an aligned leadership team to succeed.

Creating a new vision and straightforward approach to managing change is imperative for companies who are restructuring, downsizing, or experiencing rapid growth. Consistent and ongoing communication with employees is essential to manage uncertainty and doubt about the sustainability of company operations.

Create A Workplace Where People Matter

Whether your company is the process of refining, growing, shifting strategies, or working to stay ahead of the competition, The Predictive Index Talent Optimization Platform can help. For more information, contact Pamela D Wilson at 303-810-1816 or send an email to Inquiry_For_Pamela@PamelaDWilson.com

