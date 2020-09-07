Masters Design Labs Announces Collaboration With The Denmark-Based Zusammen Co-Living Project
Masters Design Lab design school today announced its cooperation with Denmark based co-living and co-working project the Zusammen.
The Zusammen is a shared housing facility specifically designed for digital professionals and digital nomads (a term that refers to freelancers that are traveling the world while working remotely). The Zusammen is a co-working and co-living facility in the Denmark countryside. The facility has anything and everything a busy digital professional needs: Free Wi-Fi, private room, co working space, community kitchen, meals and much more. The best part about the Zusammen is that you can pay your rent by working for their social impact start-up.
The cooperation with Masters Design Labs will enable students finishing one of the design programs to have a priority when applying to live and work at the Zusammen and gain valuable experience while living, working and volunteering in an exciting world class facility in Denmark.
“One of the key concepts of Masters Design Lab is that we evangelize the way the digital age transforms how people learn, work and live. As a design school we embrace the freedom given to our students to explore the world while working and studying remotely. Cooperating with the Zusammen project and its social causes is a perfect fit,” says Daniel Jaeger, head of co-ops at Masters Design Lab.
Masters Design Lab offers hands-on mentored online design training taught by an outstanding faculty in a dynamic learning environment. They use the latest technologies and online teaching methodologies to create the best learning experience.
Masters Design Lab features 4 design programs
- Graphic Design (4.5 month program)
- Graphic Design Advanced (12 months program)
- Full program (24 months)
- Product Design program (for experienced designers, or second year students)
Masters Design Lab takes a global approach to give people from all around the world a chance to learn and collaborate with some of the world’s best designers in a vibrant design community.
Masters Design Lab offers unique COVID-19 relief scholarships. For more information please visit our site: http://www.mastersdesignlab.com
Zusammen website: http://www.zusammen.io/
