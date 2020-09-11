St. Petersburg Urgent Care Clinic Helps Firefighter Recover from COVID-19

DOCS Outside the Box! appreciates local firefighters and have helped several recover from difficulties related to COVID.

Our team has worked aggressively to provide COVID patients an option in the outpatient setting” — Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box!

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First responders are a vital part of our community. The current pandemic has put them in a difficult position – serving the public while being exposed to COVID-19 and many other dangerous conditions. DOCS Outside the Box! appreciates the focus that these leaders have on bettering our community and have recently helped several, local firefighters recover from difficulties related to COVID.

One patient, a 58-year-old veteran firefighter, came to the urgent care clinic with multiple symptoms including high fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, and muscle ache. He had been tested for COVID-19, 6 days prior and could not seem to recover from the disease. His PCP had declined to see him in person. The physicians at DOCS Outside the Box! had a goal of keeping the firefighter out of the hospital which was a challenge considering his past medical history of ulcerative colitis, GERD taking proton pump inhibitor, hypertension, statin therapy for hyperlipidemia and vitamin D deficiency.

Oxygen saturation of 88% out of 100%, heart rate at 105, and a chest Xray showing pneumonia in both lungs proved that the patient was in distress. The individual was scheduled for daily interactions at the clinic. He was prescribed prescription medications, therapy of daily vitamin C IV’s, vitamin D, continuous oxygen in the clinic and at home, and specific nutrition to enhance his immune response. This was quite different than the originally prescribed dose of penicillin prescribed by his primary care physician.

After several weeks, the patient was able to recover. His oxygen saturation returned to a steady 96% and he has discontinued all oxygen therapy. He is currently back at work and starting to exercise by walking around the mall and his neighborhood.

“Our team has worked aggressively to provide COVID patients an option in the outpatient setting,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “Unfortunately, medicine today has made it hard for people to see their primary care physician in an urgent situation. This results in abbreviated treatments and limited monitoring of patient recovery.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medica care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.