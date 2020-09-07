Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks// Violation of Sex Offender Registry/9-1-2020

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh                             

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600/e-mail

 

DATE/TIME:  9/1/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road South, Putney, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violating the Sex Offenders Registry, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 5407.

 

ACCUSED: David W. Smith Jr.                                               

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

 

VICTIM: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/1/20, the Vermont State Police was contacted by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry, seeking assistance with a non-compliant offender.

 

The subsequent investigation found that David W. Smith Jr., 44, of Putney, was not in compliance, on two separate occasions, with the requirements of the Vermont Sex Offender Registry as set by law. 

 

Smith was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020- 1:30 PM            

COURT:  Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A- Citation   

BAIL: N/A- Citation

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

