Westminster Barracks// Violation of Sex Offender Registry/9-1-2020
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104085
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600/e-mail
DATE/TIME: 9/1/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road South, Putney, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violating the Sex Offenders Registry, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 5407.
ACCUSED: David W. Smith Jr.
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
VICTIM: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/1/20, the Vermont State Police was contacted by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry, seeking assistance with a non-compliant offender.
The subsequent investigation found that David W. Smith Jr., 44, of Putney, was not in compliance, on two separate occasions, with the requirements of the Vermont Sex Offender Registry as set by law.
Smith was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020- 1:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A- Citation
BAIL: N/A- Citation
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.